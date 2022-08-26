DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman.

Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.

“If you are looking for a super playful, energetic kitten, this your guy,” Garringer said. “He is just a ball of energy!”

For the Clear the Shelters Campaign, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will have a Name Your Own Price event happening Saturday, August 27th.

“The only stipulation is the fee can be no greater than 50% off the normal adoption fee,” Garringer said.