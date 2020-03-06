Pet of the Week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Roger Hines II is a full-time caregiver and father to his disabled 17-year-old son, Kolton. Kolton has Cerebral Palsy and requires round-the-clock care. Roger's wife is a full-time nurse and their journey has been a long one. Roger wrote a book, "CP DAD - My Journey as a Special Needs Parent" to help other parents and caregivers in similar situations.