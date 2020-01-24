Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Crisis in the Middle East
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
McDonald’s robbery suspect flees with cash drawer
‘God was watching over him’: Boy finds live grenade while magnetic fishing
Criminal justice support group coming to Dayton
Man accused of running off with 14-year-old he met online held on $350k bond
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
7th Ranked Flyers blast Bonnies for 8th straight win
Top Stories
Miamisburg named team of the week
Flyers in AP top 10 for first time since 1967
The Cat Comeback: Pitcher aims to rewrite the end of her Olympic story
Reds Caravan visits Dayton
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Custodians recognized for rescuing family from burning home
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Winter Bridal Extravaganza
Top Stories
New issue of Dayton Magazine features Best of Dayton winners
Top Stories
Big Game Appetizers from Texas Roadhouse
Pet of the Week
El Meson featured at Winter Restaurant Week
Veteran Career Fair
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments
Pet of the Week
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Jan 24, 2020 / 01:13 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 24, 2020 / 01:13 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meet your Pet of the Week!
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
'It makes a big difference,' Gov. DeWine applauds Springfield food bank's grand opening
State launches new program
SWAT called to standoff in Xenia
Piqua native honored at special film premiere ceremony
5G access expected to grow
Piqua native honored at special film premiere ceremony
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Washington Twp. woman collects suitcases for foster kids
Cincinnati Zoo t-shirts created to benefit Australia bushfire relief
More As Seen on 2 NEWS