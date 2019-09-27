Breaking News
Suspect escapes after hitting school bus in Franklin, leading police on chase in Dayton

Pet of the Week

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meet your “Pet of the Week”!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS