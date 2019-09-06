Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
City of Dayton looking to redesign flag
Dayton, Youngstown in running to host October Democratic presidential debate
Father, son injured in rollover crash on I-75
Ohio Task Force 1 staying prepared for hurricane season
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Surging Dbacks top Reds 2-0
Top Stories
Miami breaks away to 48-17 win over Tennessee Tech
Flyers open with win over No. 14 Indiana State
Fields, No. 5 Ohio State bury Cincinnati 42-0
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 2: Preble Shawnee
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Morton students pen letters of hope to tornado-ravaged Northridge
Top Stories
WDTN to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem
Top Stories
Alzheimer’s program helps find wandering loved ones
I Love Dayton: Brookville teacher organizes tornado cleanup
BACK TO SCHOOL: Share your First Day photos to see them on WDTN.com
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Lily’s Bistro to crown next “King or Queen of Beignets”
Top Stories
The Bison and The Boar
GermanFest Picnic raises money for tornado releif
Dayton Concours d’Elegance
Fall Pruning
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Pet of the Week
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Sep 6, 2019 / 01:45 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2019 / 01:45 PM EDT
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meet your Pet of the Week!
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Free mental health services offered to Oregon District employees, residents, shooting survivors
Nearly $3 million collected for Oregon District Tragedy Fund
Officers recognized for life-saving response one month after Dayton shooting
Mayor Whaley, Chief Biehl reflect one month after Oregon District shooting
Oregon District installing security cameras and free WiFi following shootings
More Oregon District Shooting
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Ohio Task Force 1 staying prepared for hurricane season
Beavercreek popcorn festival underway
61st annual Greek Fest underway
Remembrance ceremony held for Dayton-area families of service members missing in action
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
SICSA saves 30 animals from Hurricane Dorian
Oregon District installing security cameras and free WiFi following shootings
Beavercreek businesses continue tornado recovery
Giant mural at Oregon District entrance nears completion
More profile-65422
Trending Stories
Weather
Mug Shots
6-year-old uses lemonade money to take Mom on date after Dad dies
Father, son injured in rollover crash on I-75
Richardson Trial Day 3: Doctor who performed autopsy testifies
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miami Valley disaster response team opening thrift store to raise funds
Ohio self-defense law sees significant change in burden of proof
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN