KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Thinking about taking the next step in your personal fitness journey? The City of Kettering offers great, effective personal training packages!

Ben Parsons is a personal trainer at the Kettering Recreation Complex and the Kettering Fitness and Wellness Center and he’s seen plenty of success stories over the years.

One of Ben’s clients, Amber, has lost over 100 pounds in the past year! Amber originally went in with the goal of improving her overall health and losing some weight. She’s now training for her first half-marathon!

Another of Ben’s clients, Chris, is doing amazing as well! Chris wanted to increase her fitness level and began powerlifting at the age of 65. In her first powerlifting meet she took home first place and is training for her second meet with Ben now!

You can have your own success story through the City of Kettering’s fitness centers whether you’re a resident or not.

There are many personal training options to choose from but if you’re just starting out you should consider the Personal Fitness Guidance Package. It costs $70 for residents and $95 for non-residents and helps you figure out if personal training is right for you.

