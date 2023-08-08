DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been 40 years of German fun! Founded in 1983, Dayton’s Germanfest Picnic is a 3-day celebration of the Miami Valley’s rich German heritage!

GermanFest Picnic will be held in historic St. Anne’s Hill, surrounding the grounds of the Dayton Liederkranz Turner, located at 1400 E. Fifth Street, Dayton. Free Parking is available on Saturday and Sunday at the Stivers HS parking lots and all weekend long at the SOITA parking lots, at the corner of Keowee and Fifth Streets.

Looking ahead to the weekend with 3 days of celebration

Judy Schneider and Sylvie Schrumpf explained the many events that go on throughout the weekend and encouraged families to enjoy the rich German culture in the Dayton community.

Get a taste of the culture with German potato salad

There is an art to the German Potato salad! Debbie Venys and her granddaughter Claire Mullens shared tips on how to make this authentic dish and the difference between American and German potato salad.

Dayton’s GermanFest Picnic is entirely operated by volunteers, and for those interested in joining the team or more information, click here or watch the video above!