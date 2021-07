COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has identified 117 individuals who either registered to vote in Ohio or cast a ballot in an Ohio election in 2020 and who appear to be legally present, non-citizens.

LaRose said the 117 people were referred to the Ohio Attorney General for investigation and potential prosecution. According to state law, non-citizens may not register to vote or cast a ballot in any Ohio election.