DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – April is National Minority Health Month, which highlights the importance of improving health disparities that continue to impact people within marginalized groups.

Michael Perry, the co-host of the Aries Takeover – A Party With a Purpose spoke with us about how you can kickstart your month with an event that is spreading awareness about living a healthier lifestyle. A portion of the proceeds are going to the Norma J. Ross Memorial Foundation.

The event takes place on Saturday April 8 from 7:00 p.m. – midnight at the Dayton Arcade which is located at 35 W Fourth Street, Dayton OH. You can buy tickets on Eventbrite.

*This segment is sponsored by Montgomery & Co Media*