Party Dishes For The Big Game

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Crisis in the Middle East
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Tornado Reforestation in MetroParks
Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
Ohio couple expecting quintuplets
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Report: Reds sign free agent OF Nicholas Castellanos
Top Stories
Raiders roll NKU to expand HL lead
No. 7 Flyers earn ninth straight with win at Richmond
7th Ranked Flyers blast Bonnies for 8th straight win
Miamisburg named team of the week
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Custodians recognized for rescuing family from burning home
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Project Safe Child
Top Stories
National Plan for Vacation Day
Top Stories
Saving the Bees!
Winter Bridal Extravaganza
New issue of Dayton Magazine features Best of Dayton winners
Big Game Appetizers from Texas Roadhouse
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
Party Dishes For The Big Game
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Jan 27, 2020 / 01:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 27, 2020 / 01:19 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio –
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Dozens attend vigil for Kettering woman found dead in dumpster
Northmont High students "inspired" by Wall of Honor to serve their country
Bloomberg team holds town hall in Dayton
Club Masque prepares to close
Canine Warriors exhibit at National Museum of the US Air Force
"We the Fathers of Montgomery County"
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Wexner Medical Center launches vaping hotline
Washington Twp. woman collects suitcases for foster kids
More As Seen on 2 NEWS