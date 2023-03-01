DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The new kids on the Austin Landing block joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen. Park Grille & Bar is a casual, family-friendly restaurant at Austin Landing containing sports card and memorabilia.

While they serve salads, wraps, gourmet burgers, personal pizzas, chicken tenders, they shared their oven-baked wings. Additionally, they have an extensive beer and cocktail menu.

The restaurant, located at 10259 Penny Lane, will house Kaboom Bros Cards upstairs in the mezzanine-like space. Guests will be able to buy and trade a variety of sports cards from baseball and football to wrestling and F1 Racing.