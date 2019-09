DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All September long, Panera Bread locations across the Miami Valley are raising money to help furry friends find their forever homes.

Through this program, if you round up your bill, the extra proceeds will be donated. If you make an online order with Panera, use the promo code PRFUND and $1 will be donated.

Funds will benefit the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.