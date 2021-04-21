Packing for a Picnic!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Bianca De La Rosa, MS, RDN, LD shares her favorite snacks to bring on a picnic!

ParmCrisps Spring-Inspired Charcuterie Board

Ingredients:

● ParmCrisps Original flavor

● Almonds

● Olives

● Salami (rolled)

● Prosciutto (rolled)

● Pickles

● Fresh Mozzarella

● Aged Cheddar

● Your favorite fresh fruits (strawberries, blueberries, etc.)

● Your favorite dipping sauce (hummus, sour cherry spread, etc.)

Directions:

1. Place each ingredient in bundles on an old cutting board.

2. Serve and enjoy!

Barney Butter’s Everything Salad Dressing

Ingredients:

● 1/4 Cup Coconut oil melted

● 1/4 Cup Barney Butter

● 1 Tbsp Apple cider vinegar

● 1 tsp Agave or honey for Paleo option, leave out for whole30

● 1 tsp Curry powder

● 2-3 tsp Sriracha to taste

● pinch of salt

