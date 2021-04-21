Packing for a Picnic!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Bianca De La Rosa, MS, RDN, LD shares her favorite snacks to bring on a picnic!
ParmCrisps Spring-Inspired Charcuterie Board
Ingredients:
● ParmCrisps Original flavor
● Almonds
● Olives
● Salami (rolled)
● Prosciutto (rolled)
● Pickles
● Fresh Mozzarella
● Aged Cheddar
● Your favorite fresh fruits (strawberries, blueberries, etc.)
● Your favorite dipping sauce (hummus, sour cherry spread, etc.)
Directions:
1. Place each ingredient in bundles on an old cutting board.
2. Serve and enjoy!
Barney Butter’s Everything Salad Dressing
Ingredients:
● 1/4 Cup Coconut oil melted
● 1/4 Cup Barney Butter
● 1 Tbsp Apple cider vinegar
● 1 tsp Agave or honey for Paleo option, leave out for whole30
● 1 tsp Curry powder
● 2-3 tsp Sriracha to taste
● pinch of salt