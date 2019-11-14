Breaking News
1 dead, at least 4 hurt in California school shooting, suspect in custody
Live Now
1 dead, at least 4 hurt in California school shooting, suspect in custody
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

P.F. Chang’s

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS