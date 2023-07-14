DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One local event is celebrating the veterans throughout the Miami Valley. The Ford Oval of Honor is set for July 20th at 6:30 p.m. at the Air Force Museum.

Kim Frisco, Executive Director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission, said the event is meant to celebrate local Veterans and their service to our country.

The celebration will also include guest speaker Johnny “Joey” Jones. Tickets can be purchased here.

For further information, visit this website or watch the video above!