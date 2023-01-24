DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Omega Community Development Corporation was selected to be one of six grantees in the nation to receive a Promise Neighborhoods award from the U.S. Department of Education.

That means Omega CDC will receive $28,788,984 in federal dollars, over the next 5-6 years! The funds will support their cradle-to-career services delivered by 33 organizations.

Rachel Ward, director of operations and strategic initiatives for Omega CDC stopped by Living Dayton to share the details. The grant will work to improve educational and social outcomes for children and families in northwest Dayton.

Omega CDC will host a community kick-off and celebration at Omega Baptist Church to reveal the Hope Zone Plan. Click the video above for more details!