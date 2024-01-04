DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Weddings are meant to be a celebration of love, but there are many questions folks may have about wedding etiquette.

Whether you’re getting married, a guest, or the mother-of-the-bride, one book has the answers for you. Certified etiquette trainer, Mariah Grumet of Old Soul Etiquette has written a book called “What Do I Do?” with all of the answers to navigating any wedding festivities.

Mariah said this book goes beyond outdated etiquette rules to give you the modern-day essentials in a fun Q&A format. Her guidance will show you how to have your cake and eat it politely, too!

Folks can purchase the book starting on January 9, and until then, pre-sale is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

For more etiquette tips from Old Soul Etiquette, click here.