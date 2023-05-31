DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Graduation season is upon us! Mariah Grumet with Old Soul Etiquette shared some tips on being your most polite self during this time.

Mariah said that graduation announcements and invitations are coming in, but it’s important to know the difference. An announcement is sent out to simply share the good news, however, an invitation is more involved.

If you get invited to a graduation party, Mariah said that it is customary to bring a gift. Depending on your relationship with the graduate, you can get them something personal or maybe just cash!

And if you’re attending a graduation ceremony this year, Mariah said to cheer for your grad, but be mindful of the rest of the crowd!

For more etiquette tips from Old Soul Etiquette, click here.