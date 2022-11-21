DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get hungry because Old Bag of Nails is in the kitchen! Abigail Purdum and Jess Crane joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen to highlight some of their tasty holiday cocktails as well as their delicious menu items.

Mussels and Shrimp: Over a pound of Mussels with Jumbo Shrimp, steamed in White Wine, Butter, Spices and served with Garlic Bread

A large bed of Lettuce topped with Atlantic Salmon, Tomato, diced Eggs, Feta Cheese, Bacon and marinated Onions

British Style Fish & Chips: Cold-Water White Fish dinner, served with Steak Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce