DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re feeling lucky because the celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day have already begun in the Living Dayton Kitchen! Old Bag of Nails Pub shared some of their Irish cuisine and tasty cocktails, all of which are perfect for the upcoming holiday.

Their Traditional Reuben sandwich is made up of 2 slices of grilled marble rye bread, with some Swiss cheese, melted on top of their House-made corned beef, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing. A delicious sandwich that gets you in the mood for St. Patty’s day!

For those celebrating the Lenten season on St. Patrick’s Day, the pub offers a Fish Sandwich Reuben Style, for those wanting to feel the luck of the Irish while also avoiding meat. Their Atlantic Cod is, hand-battered & deep fried, or get it blackened or pan-seared, served with melted Swiss, coleslaw & 1000 island dressing between grilled marble rye & a side of steak or thin fries.

Click the video above to see the full recipe for the delicious cocktails that can help you celebrate this lucky holiday!