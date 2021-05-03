“Now & Then” by The Human Race Theatre Company

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Maggie Lou Rader and Justin McCombs of The Human Race Theatre Company. They are celebrating their 35th season! Justin & Maggie fill us in on their latest production “Now and Then”. Click here for details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS