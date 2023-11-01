DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that November has arrived, we have reached the season of giving! If you’re looking to start your holiday shopping early, Downtown Dayton Partnership’s First Friday is the perfect way to support local businesses while checking folks off of your gift list.

Jessica Sands said it’s all happening from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, November 3. But that’s not all the fun in store!

The Dayton Holiday Festival is coming up on November 24 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square. Jess said don’t miss their Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights!

For more information, visit their website or watch the video above.