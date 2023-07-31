DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Grab your clubs and get decked out in pink, for the Annual Mercedes-Benz Championship Golf Tournament this Sunday and next Monday. It’s a fun event for a great cause, raising money for local women with breast cancer and raising awareness about the disease.

Jenell Ross, owner of Mercedes-Benz of Centerville, started raising awareness for breast cancer after her mother, Norma J. Ross lost her battle to breast cancer in 2010. Ross has made it her life mission to educate women in the Miami Valley about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, and to catch it early enough to make an impact. Her foundation has partnered with Premier Health and Kettering Health to support women who are uninsured to still be able to get a mammogram when needed.

To register for the golf tournament or get more information, click here or watch the video above!