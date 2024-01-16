WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Find out all the things Warren County has to offer with the Annual Best of Warren County Awards!

Scott Hutchinson with the Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau said the awards are a way to acknowledge the work of local businesses and drum up some friendly competition.

The WCCVB hosts the Best of Warren County Awards to recognize the many local shops, restaurants, events and attractions that make Warren County into Ohio’s Largest Playground.

Scott said many people consider Warren County the bridge between Dayton and Cincinnati, and there is quite a lot to do.

The county is home to King’s Island, the Ohio Renaissance Festival, Great Wolf Lodge, Ceasar Creek State Park and so much more.

There are 28 categories for nominations, including:

Best Outdoor Adventure

Best Festival

Best Music or Theater Event

Best Museum

Best Burger

Best Pizza Place

Best Brewery

For more information or to nominate a business, click here. Watch the video above to learn more!