XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Officials at Emerge Recovery and Trades Initiative are looking for a director to manage the in-house trade school.

The school, which will initially focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical training, will offer classes both to community residents as well as residents in the on-site recovery programs at 2960 W. Enon Road, according to a release. It will include both classroom and hands-on training in the real world.