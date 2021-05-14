New Episodes of CW’s “Charmed”

(NEXSTAR) – Chick-fil-A’s plans for its virtual restaurant concept — which will offer chicken wings among other new menu items — is nearly ready to take flight.

This week, the chicken chain announced plans to debut a delivery-only kitchen concept called Little Blue Menu, in honor of the original “blue” menus provided to diners at the Hapeville Dwarf House, a restaurant opened by Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946. According to Chick-fil-A, Little Blue Menu will serve up items from the “classic” Chick-fil-A menu as well as “a variety of different cuisines” including salads, roasted chicken and chicken wings.