New Episodes of CW’s “Charmed”

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Sarah Jeffery, who plays Maggie Vera and Jordan Donica, who plays Jordan. On Friday, May 7th, Charmed moved to its new time slot at 8PM on The CW. You can also catch up on The CW app to tune in Friday at 8PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS