DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The new year means new beginnings, especially for Solvita Blood Center! Previously known as Community Blood Center, Solvita retired its original name in September 2023.

Mark Pompilio with Solvita said this is their first time celebrating an important month with their new name. January marks the observance of National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month, and Pompilio said this time of year requires many donations.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center through March 2 will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

Folks can schedule an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or by visiting the Donor Time website.