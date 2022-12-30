DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The countdown is on! If you want to ring in 2023 but don’t know where to celebrate, not to worry. Lisa Grigsby with Dayton 937 has the answers!

On their website, Dayton 937 has a list of 35 activities to do on the last night of 2022.

Click the link below for a list of some fun New Year’s Eve events happening this Saturday night.

Fifth Annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Silent Disco hosted by Zac Pitts

Where: The Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton

When: 8 p.m.

What: It’s Dayton’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop tradition!

2 NEWS Today anchor Zac Pitts will be hosting this event, featuring Dayton’s Silent Disco holding down the dance floor. The tavern will be also offering a complementary sparkling wine toast at midnight.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online here.

New Year’s Eve Skate

Where: Five Rivers MetroPark in Dayton

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What: Looking for something fun to do before the ball drops? Start your New Year’s Eve party at the MetroParks Ice Rink! This family friendly event is weather dependent.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the rink.

Family Friendly NYE Celebration at the Boonshoft

Where: The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton

When: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

What: Ring in the New Year with the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and the Junior League of Dayton at this unique late-night celebration for adults and kids.

Guests can dance the night away in the Main Exhibit Hall, snack on tasty hors d’oeuvres provided by the brand-new Eco Eatery, grab a drink and experience the museum at your choice of a live experience. The night will round out with a champagne toast at midnight in the planetarium.

Tickets are $100 per adult and $25 per child. Designated driver tickets are $75 with a wristband provided. Tickets can be purchased online here.

We spoke with Five Rivers MetroParks about the New Year’s Eve skate, happening at MetroParks Ice Rink. Stephanie Baker with Five Rivers MetroParks shared the details.

Dayton NYE Dance Party with LEVITATE: DJ’s Luke & Cody

Where: Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton

When: 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

What: Say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the New Year with Levitate and Little Fish Dayton Station! After the kitchen closes, the taproom will transform into the dance party of your dreams, so dress to impress. Levitate with DJs Luke and Cody will bring the music.

Tickets include entry, passed hors-d’oeuvres and a champagne toast! Cocktails, draft beers and nonalcoholic options will all be available at a full cash bar. There will also be a photobooth. Event hosts respectfully request no children under 18.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online here.