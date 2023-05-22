DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a job? The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is hiring!

On May 24, the Greater Dayton RTA will be holding its first-ever Community Career Fair. It will take place at Wright Stop Plaza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and several other employers will be there including Montgomery County, the City of Dayton, Crocs, PSA Airlines and CenterPoint Energy.

According to Jessica Olsen with the RTA, there will be onsite interviews and you may even be offered a job on the spot!

Jessica said to dress nicely and bring copies of your resume to provide a good first impression.

