DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – An epic adventure, falling 10,000 years back in time… NBC’s “La Brea” follows a family fallen into a massive sinkhole into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.

In their second season, premiering September 27, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, mistakenly going through a portal to 1988. Unbeknownst to her, Gavin, her estranged husband, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.

Actors, Chiké Okonkwo and Jon Seda share details and excitement for the upcoming season.

The second season of “La Brea” premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. on NBC. Or, stream next-day, exclusively on Peacock. The show will premiere Tuesdays on NBC (9-10 p.m. ET).