DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Holidays can be stressful for anyone, but for people with dementia and their caregivers it can be even more so. With the right planning and preparations, however, it can still be a joyful time of year. 10 Wilmington Place Memory Care Director, Chris Shelley, shared some helpful tips for navigating the holidays with a loved one who has Alzheimer’s Disease or Dementia.

Minimize the stress of travel and celebrate in a familiar setting.

Avoid crowded and noisy places. Chris suggested considering breaking up your celebrations into smaller events.

Prepare friends, family and out of town guests by giving them a quick review of what they can expect from your loved one with dementia.

Involve your loved ones in preparations. Simple, repetitive tasks are safe and fun to do with your loved one with dementia, like stringing garlands of popcorn!

*This segment is Sponsored by 10 Wilmington Place*