DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Today is National Wear Red Day! Why wear red? Because it’s bringing awareness to Heart Health and Heart Month in February. Kim Rex, Dayton Board Chair for the American Heart Association, shared some staggering statistics.

Each year, 350,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest. To combat these numbers, the American Heart Association is focusing on CPR for this year’s Heart Month.

If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you know or love. So, AHA is encouraging every household to have someone who knows CPR, to ‘Be the Beat’ for their family, friends, and community.