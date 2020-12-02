National Protect Your Packages Day

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Sallie chats with John North, BBB President and CEO! He explains the different ways you can avoid scammers this holiday season.
- Don’t leave mail and packages unattended, if possible: Have a neighbor, friend or relative stop by and pick up expected deliveries if you won’t be home.
- Track packages: Follow shipments from the seller to your front door with online, text message or phone call tracking offered through the delivery company. Sign up for alerts to be notified of delays and delivery times.
- Request a signature: Without a recipient’s signature, the delivery service won’t be able to leave a package exposed on a doorstep. This package delivery feature often costs a fee.
- Use a credit card: When making purchases online, use a credit card rather than a debit card or other form of payment. Credit card companies are more likely to offer refunds in the event of theft.
- Insure valuable items: Purchase delivery insurance to protect merchandise against loss or damage. Contact the local police department if you do become a victim of package theft.
- Check with online retailers: Many online retailers offer alternative shipping options. Check to see if the store offers a delivery option where you can pick up your items at a delivery hub near you.
- Check with your employer: Some employers will allow package delivery to your place of work for safekeeping.
- Watch out for texts, calls or emails about a missed delivery. Legitimate delivery services usually leave a “missed delivery” notice on your door. If you receive a missed delivery notice, examine the form carefully to make sure it is authentic and only then follow their instructions. Keep track of what you’ve ordered so you have a better idea of what is coming and when. Don’t click on any links; go to the delivery carrier’s website directly, or log in and use the retailer’s tracking tools.
- Open your delivery upon receipt to check for damage or signs of tampering. Contact the seller immediately if you believe something is wrong with the shipment or if it’s not what you ordered. Also, be sure to review the seller’s return policy for damaged or unwanted items.