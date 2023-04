DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – We are celebrating National Pigs in a Blanket Day in the Living Dayton Kitchen! Owner of Eatly, Tom Thompson, helped us celebrate and joined the Living Dayton Team in the Kitchen with his Italian version of Pigs in a Blanket. Tom called it Maiali in Coperta!

Ingredients:

Italian Sausage

Onions

Peppers

Tomato

Garlic

Olive oil

Salt and Pepper

Mozzarella & Provolone

Italian bread

Garlic butter

Mayonnaise

For further information, watch the video above!