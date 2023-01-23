 

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – If you’re a lover of sweets and treats, this 2-in-1 dessert is just right for you! Owner of Eatly, Tom Thompson joined the Living Dayton Team in the Kitchen with no-bake Banana Split Pie.

Necessary Ingredients for Banana Split Pie

  • Graham cracker crust
  • 4 oz. pkg cream cheese softened
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 3.4 oz instant vanilla pudding
  • 3 bananas sliced
  • 1 jar pineapple topping
  • •8.5 oz Whipping cream (stabilized)
  • •4 oz cream cheese
  • •1/3 cup powdered sugar
  • •1 tsp vanilla
  • •1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • •10-15 fresh strawberries
  • •Hazelnut spread (loosened)
  • •Salted peanuts (optional)

Click the video finder above for the full recipe and segment!