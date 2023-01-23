DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – If you’re a lover of sweets and treats, this 2-in-1 dessert is just right for you! Owner of Eatly, Tom Thompson joined the Living Dayton Team in the Kitchen with no-bake Banana Split Pie.
Necessary Ingredients for Banana Split Pie
- Graham cracker crust
- 4 oz. pkg cream cheese softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3.4 oz instant vanilla pudding
- 3 bananas sliced
- 1 jar pineapple topping
- •8.5 oz Whipping cream (stabilized)
- •4 oz cream cheese
- •1/3 cup powdered sugar
- •1 tsp vanilla
- •1 cup heavy whipping cream
- •10-15 fresh strawberries
- •Hazelnut spread (loosened)
- •Salted peanuts (optional)
Click the video finder above for the full recipe and segment!