DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – If you’re a lover of sweets and treats, this 2-in-1 dessert is just right for you! Owner of Eatly, Tom Thompson joined the Living Dayton Team in the Kitchen with no-bake Banana Split Pie.

Necessary Ingredients for Banana Split Pie

Graham cracker crust

4 oz. pkg cream cheese softened

1 cup powdered sugar

3.4 oz instant vanilla pudding

3 bananas sliced

1 jar pineapple topping

•8.5 oz Whipping cream (stabilized)

•4 oz cream cheese

•1/3 cup powdered sugar

•1 tsp vanilla

•1 cup heavy whipping cream

•10-15 fresh strawberries

•Hazelnut spread (loosened)

•Salted peanuts (optional)

Click the video finder above for the full recipe and segment!