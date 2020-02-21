Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

National Margarita Day

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chuy’s is helping you celebrate National Margarita Day!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS