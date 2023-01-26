DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — January is National Get Organized Month and Sheri Sword from the Better Business Bureau shared tips to get tidy.

According to Sheri, getting tidy is one of the top five New Year’s resolutions for people every year. She said you may want to consider a professional organizer!

Sheri shared some tips on hiring a professional organizer:

Understand what a professional organizer does and doesn’t do

Determine if you really need on

Decide on what type of service

Set a budget

Find a reputable organizer

Interview a few candidates

Compare and then hire

You can check out BBB-accredited professional organizers here.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!