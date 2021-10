DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Shanisty Ireland about cookbook month! She also shares a great Greek recipe to add to your cookbook!

Yaya’s Classic Fasolakia

Ingredients:

● 2 tbsp olive oil

● 1 cup finely chopped onion

● ½ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

● 1 tsbp finely chopped fresh mint

● 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh or 1 tsp dried dill

● 2 garlic cloves, minced

● 2 lbs green beans, trimmed

● ½ tsp salt

● ½ tsp black pepper

● 2 (14.5-ounce) cans stewed tomatoes, undrained