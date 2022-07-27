DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Raising Cane’s is having some fun on Wednesday, July 27th, National Chicken Finger Day!

National Chicken Finger Day was founded by Raising Cane’s over 10 years ago, so it’s no surprise that they are celebrating the occasion in a big way. To celebrate, Raising Cane’s– is giving away one free chicken finger to every Caniac Club member. Customers can redeem the offer by swiping their Caniac Club card, placing an order through the Cane’s mobile app/online or scanning the QR code in the mobile app.