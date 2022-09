DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – It’s September which means it is National Chicken Month! El Vaquero is celebrating the occasion with their Pollo Margarita.

El Vaquero’s Alberto Benitez shared how they make their delicious dish. This meal features a grilled marinated chicken breast cooked with black bean corn salsa, tortilla strips, served with melted Monterrey jack cheddar cheese. The chicken is served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Benitez paired the meal with with El Vaquero’s original margarita.