Celebrate National Beer Day!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Morgan Owens, Lifestyle and Foodie Blogger about National Beer Day! She also shares a great cheese dip.

Southern Recipe Low-Carb Beer Cheese Dip

Ingredients

● Southern Recipe pork rinds of your choice

● 2 Tbsp. butter

● 1 cup low carb beer of your choice

● 1/2 tsp paprika for recipe and garnish

● 1/8 tsp ground cayenne pepper

● 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

● 2 oz cream cheese

● 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Combine the butter, beer, paprika and cayenne pepper in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.

2. Allow the mixture to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Stir in cream cheese, heavy cream and shredded cheese. Stir until well combined.

4. Return to stove over low heat and simmer for another 5 minutes stirring frequently.

5. Transfer to a serving dish and top with additional paprika if desired.

6. Serve with Southern Recipe pork rinds of your choice.