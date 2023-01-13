DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance told us all about an upcoming performance at the Dayton Art Institute.

Aurelian Oprea and Sheridan Currie shared everything you can expect from the Brahms Trio and Schubert Quintet performance at the Dayton Art Institute on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.

The concert features Brahms’ “Clarinet Trio in A minor, Op. 114” and Schubert’s “String Quintet in C Major.”

Aurelian and Sheridan said you can expect drama and joy from this performance.

