XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) - Xenia Community Schools asked voters to approve a 2.3-mill property tax levy on Tuesday's ballot in hopes that it could raise the needed funds to replace the district's current Warner Middle School.

The property tax increase will only cost homeowners around $7 a month per $100,000 in property value. With its passing, the district will raise roughly $36 million in funds to pursue its goal of building a new middle school.