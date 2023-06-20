DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One mother-daughter duo in New York City wants to help you look your best this summer! Alison Bruhn and Delia Folk from The Style That Binds Us shared everything you need to know about creating a summer core wardrobe.

According to Alison and Delia, the first step in styling your clothes is understanding your body type and the colors that work well for you.

Once you know those two things, you can set out to buy a collection of basic clothing that you can mix and match in tons of different ways!

A lot of people can get caught up in buying statement pieces, but that’s where the basics come in. Alison and Delia said you need to have a core wardrobe that you can always pair with your statement pieces.

