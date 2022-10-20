DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Morris Furniture Company launched a $75,000 Donation Match Campaign for Pink Ribbon Girls in Honor of their 75th Anniversary.

Giving back is a major part of Morris Furniture Company’s mission. To commemorate 75 years of Making Homes Great, Morris partnered with the Pink Ribbon Girls during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Their goal is to help raise $150,000 for the Pink Ribbon Girls. With the match campaign, a $10 donation becomes $20 and earns 1 extra contest drawing. A $25 donation earns 3 entries, a $50 donation earns 6 contest entries, a $75 donation earns 9 contest entries, and a $100 donation earns 12 contest entries. Morris will match all individual donations up to $5,000 with a $5,000 match.

During the Morris Furniture Company Pink Ribbon Girls contest, one grand prize winner will receive a $2,500 Morris Gift Card, 2 winners will receive $1,500 Morris Gift Cards and 7 winners will receive $500 Morris Gift Cards.

Showroom visitors can enter to win without making a purchase. Shoppers can earn one entry for each purchase made until October 31, 2022.