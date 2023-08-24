DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Lace up your shoes and get ready for Moraine’s National Family Health and Fitness Day! Moraine’s Park and Recreation Program Coordinator Chandler Woodcock visited Living Dayton on Thursday with a rundown of the day, including the Color Blast Run!

After the Color Blast Run, the Fitness Day isn’t over! Outdoor Zumba and kid activities will begin plus food truck vendors will also be available. Recharge before and after the run with delicious fresh pressed juices, wellness shots, loaded toast, and snacks from Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar.

Event Information:

Date: September 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Payne Rec Center (3800 Main St)

Cost: Free for all participants

For more registration information, click here or watch the video above!