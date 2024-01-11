DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty and in need of a job, Montgomery County’s Construction Job Fair may have the perfect opportunity for you! PIO Antonio Mobley joined Living Dayton on Thursday featuring over 50 companies looking to hire Miami Valley families.

Details:

February 15

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Carillon Historical Park

If you are hesitant or need assistance preparing a resume, Montgomery County has Workshops available to you! For more information, click here or watch the segment above!