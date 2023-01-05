DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As we enter the new year, maybe you’re still thinking on your New Year’s resolution. But what time could be better to quit smoking?

Bruce Barcelo from Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services of Montgomery County shares tips on how to quit and why you should do cut the smoking out of your life.

Smoking is detrimental to your health and wellbeing, and Barcelo said it’s the number one most preventable cause of death in Montgomery County. He also mentioned that it can save you lots of money that you might spend on cigarettes, nicotene or pods!

When you make the resolution to quit, it is daunting! But here are some steps to help

1- Make a plan. Committing to a specific date.

2- Get rid of all your cigarettes, lighters, ashtrays. These are triggers.

3- Plan of your major triggers, driving, after a meal, first thing in the morning

4- Sign up for “Become an Ex”

Barcelo said this is the #1 most important thing you can do for your health in 2023!