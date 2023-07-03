DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to the CDC, e-cigarette sales are up nearly 47% from 2020 to 2022. Bruce Barcelo with Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services joined us to talk about quitting the harmful habit.

Bruce said that youth usage has surpassed adult usage, and a lot of that has to do with how e-cigarettes are often marketed to children.

He brought several different e-cigarettes with him to the Living Dayton studio, one of which looked like a video game!

