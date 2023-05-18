DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No Menthol Sunday is this weekend and Montgomery County ADAMHS is partnering with Sinclair Community College to share the dangers of smoking.

Bruce Barcelo with Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services joined the Living Dayton team to talk about an upcoming film viewing surrounding No Menthol Sunday.

The viewing of “Black Lives/Black Lungs” will take place on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. Bruce said the film will cover topics like the dangers of smoking menthol as well as how tobacco companies have targeted the Black community.

If you are interested in attending virtually, email michele.marcum@sinclair.edu to receive a Zoom link.

